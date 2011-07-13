CLOSE
Official Tracklisting For Jay-Z And Kanye’s “Watch The Throne” Revealed

Watch The Throne Tracklisting

The official tracklisting for Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch The Throne album has been revealed.

As previously reported, the album is available for pre-order on Def Jam’s website but is still missing an official release date although an August 2 date is still looming.

A rumored tracklisting for the project surfaced earlier this year, but now an official version has been released.

The project features Beyonce, Bruno Mars,  Mr. Hudson and Odd Future singer Frank Ocean, twice.

1. No Church in The Wild (Feat. Frank Ocean)

2. Lift Off (Feat. Beyoncé)

3. Ni**as in Paris

4. Otis (Feat. Otis Redding)

5. Gotta Have It

6. New Day

7. Prime Time

8. Who Gon’ Stop Me

9. Murder to Excellence

10. Welcome to The Jungle

11. Sweet Baby Jesus (Feat. Frank Ocean)

12. Why I Love You (Feat. Mr Hudson)

 

 

 

Bonus Cuts:

13. Illest motherf**ker Alive

14. H*A*M

15. That’s My b***h

16. The Joy (Feat. Curtis Mayfield)

