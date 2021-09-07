Diddy Shows Love To Both Drake And Kanye West Albums [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The culture’s most pettiest Rap war rages on but Diddy is making sure we still celebrate the artistry. He recently gave flowers to Drake and Kanye West for their recent album offerings.

As spotted on Hype Beast the mogul recently took time out of his day to congratulate both performers on their album releases. “I just want to say that you guys are true kings of creativity” he said. “Both of you guys are so special and necessary. Thank y’all for the inspiration! I want to make sure that what Hip-Hop knows is the reach and the power that we have. I really wanna take my hat off to both of these brothers for sharing their truth.”

But when it was time to pick which he felt was the better project he took a diplomatic stance. “Love decrees that they both win, that we win, and artists should keep pushing it to the limit to be the best. Not against another man, [not] just that because there is competition, but the best within yourself,” he explained. “I think that’s why we’re witnessing two greats and enjoying them. I’m having a ball and the music sounds beautiful.”

While he claims he didn’t have a horse in the Donda and Certified Lover Boy race, Kanye’s “Pure Souls” can be heard playing in the background as he talks into the camera. Most recently Combs announced he is launching a new R&B record label. “I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture,” he told Vanity Fair. “I’m going to make sure that—we own R&B.”

You can watch him praise Drizzy and Yeezy below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls