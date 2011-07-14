Lil B Talks Collaborating With Lil Wayne [Video]

Lil B Talks “Grove St. Party” Collaboration With Lil Wayne

The biggest surprise of Lil Wayne’s Sorry 4 The Wait mixtape, released yesterday, is arguably Weezy’s collaboration Bay Area rapper Lil B.

On the song featured on the new mixtape, Lil Tunechi and The Based God traded verses on a track called “Grove St. Party,” a remake of Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka’s song by the same name.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Lil B credits Young Money president Mack Maine for making the collaboration possible, saying, “He put us two together, me and Wayne, because he knew I had dumb-A$$ respect and major love for Wayne.”

“A lot of people say that I’m like him, and I take that as a compliment. It was crazy to see how Wayne embraced me, how he really respect my music [as] an artist. “I was nervous, and I don’t even get nervous about nothing, but I was nervous with that boy Wayne in that motherFawker,” Lil B continued. “It was a good nervous, because it was like, ‘Man, I really made it.’ It was a bunch of people in the studio, but Wayne had it for me and him to get on this song, and it was just a real honor.”

Listen to Lil Wayne and Lil B’s “Grove St. Party” below, as well as Lil B’s MTV News clip where he talks about the feature.

Lil Wayne Ft. Lil B – “Grove St. Party”

http://media.mtvnservices.com/mgid:uma:video:mtv.com:672775/cp~vid%3D672775%26uri%3Dmgid%3Auma%3Avideo%3Amtv.com%3A672775