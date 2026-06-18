Subscribe
Close
Politics

Trump Roasted After “Sleeping Supercut” Goes Viral

Published on June 18, 2026
Comments

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TOPSHOT-US-POLITICS-TRUMP-BASKET-NBA-FINALS
Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Donald Trump is catching heat online after a new viral video compilation stitched together multiple moments where critics claim the president appeared to fall asleep during public events.

As per Raw Story, the so-called “sleeping supercut” quickly made the rounds across social media this week, with users sharing clips from various appearances and questioning whether Trump had nodded off during speeches, meetings and ceremonial events. The video arrives as scrutiny around the age and stamina of political leaders continues to dominate online conversations.

One of the clips featured in the compilation comes from Pope Francis’ funeral at the Vatican, where social media users speculated that Trump briefly appeared to close his eyes during the ceremony. Other moments included campaign appearances and official events where critics argued he looked fatigued or disengaged.

Trump has previously pushed back against similar claims. During a campaign rally last year, he dismissed reports that he had fallen asleep during court proceedings, telling supporters, “I’m not sleeping. I’m listening intensely because I have to.” The remark quickly became a talking point among both supporters and critics.

As expected, the supercut sparked a flood of reactions online. Some users joked that the compilation deserved an award for editing, while others compared it to the years of speculation surrounding former President Joe Biden’s public appearances. Several critics used the video to question Trump’s energy level, while supporters argued that the clips were being taken out of context and unfairly edited together.

“Somebody spent way too much time making this,” one user wrote. Another joked, “The editor deserves overtime pay.” Others were less amused, arguing that public officials should face the same scrutiny regardless of party affiliation.

Whether viewers see the clips as evidence of exhaustion or simply moments captured at awkward angles, the video has succeeded in doing what viral political content often does best: keeping social media arguing.

You can view the viral “sleeping supercut” below.

Stories From Our Partners

More from Hip-Hop Wired

You May Also Like

Premiere Of Warner Bros "Space Jam: A New Legacy" - Arrivals

LeBron James Says He Could Never "Have A Stay-At-Home Woman" In Old Clip & Ignites A Gender War

Cassius Life
Buffalo Bills v Los Angeles Rams

Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals Jordyn Woods' Reaction To Knicks' No-Sex Playoffs Rule

Cassius Life
A young boy in a blue shirt and shorts standing in a grassy field, holding a toy lawn mower.

#KohenWiley: Mississippi Police Shoot And Kill 1-Year-Old After Accusing Aunt & Mother Of Shoplifting

Bossip
Two images: A woman with curly red hair wearing a black strapless top and patterned skirt at a red carpet event, and a man and woman posing together at an event.

Keke Palmer Asks Ciara & Russell Wilson To Work Their Matchmaking Magic On Her: 'Who Y'all See For Me?'

Bossip
Trending
UrbanDaddy Presents Grey Goose Le Melon Fruit Of Kings - Dallas
News  |  Written By Weso

DJ ASAP & Wife Hit With 40-Year Sentences In $30M Fraud Operation

Comments
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Speaks Out After Diddy Sex Tape Leak

Comments
Performers on stage in colorful, stylized outfits singing into microphones during a concert or performance event.
13 Items
Music  |  Written By Weso

Summer Smash 2026 Day 1: Lil Uzi Vert, Chief Keef & More Set The Tone In Chicago

Comments
2026 NBA Finals - Game Four
Current Events  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Spurs Ban Out-Of-Town Knicks Fans From Buying Game 5 Tickets

Comments
'A Bad Mom's Christmas' film premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 30 Oct 2017
6 Items
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Daphne Joy Posts Twerk Clip Amid Diddy Sex Tape Leak Chatter

Comments
Trending
A close-up portrait of a bald, bearded Black man with a serious expression, wearing an orange prison uniform.
Celebrity  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Actor & Comedian Faizon Love Arrested In Florida

Comments
The 79th Annual Tony Awards - Show
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Megan Thee Stallion Links With David Guetta & EJAE For Official FIFA World Cup Anthem

Comments
Headshot of an older African American man with gray curly hair and a serious expression.
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Andre Rison Spent Weekend Behind Bars Over Impaired Driving Charge

Comments
Teyana Taylor's Birthday Party
Celebrity News  |  Written By D.L. Chandler

Sean “Diddy” Combs Will Be Released From Prison Sooner Than Reported

Comments
Protesters holding a sign reading "Justice for Karmelo Anthony!" Alongside images of a woman with colorful hair and a woman speaking at a podium.
16 Items
Hip Hop News  |  Written By Tron Snow

Cardi B & Rep. Jasmine Crockett Rip Karmelo Anthony Verdict

Comments

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close