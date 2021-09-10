Afrika Bambaataa Hit With New Allegations of Sex Trafficking Minor In Lawsuit

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Afrika Bambaataa and the Zulu Nation are mired in controversy once again due to a new lawsuit levied against the Hip-Hop pioneer and the group with some disturbing allegations.

According to records in the New York Supreme Court, a lawsuit against Bambaataa was filed on August 4 on behalf of the plaintiff referred to in the documents as John Doe, who is a separate individual from those who first alleged abuse by Bambaataa in 2016. The lawsuit was filed under New York’s Child Victims Act that came into effect in 2019, which allows for adult victims of childhood sexual abuse to sue within a limited window of time regardless of when the offense took place. The victim claims that he was “repeatedly sexually abused and sex trafficked” by Bambaataa when he was 12 years old at Bambaataa’s residence in the Bronx River Houses which also serves as the headquarters for the Zulu Nation.

The records further state that “During said encounters, Defendant Taylor would watch as Plaintiff was sodomized by other adult men.” The Zulu Nation, Universal Zulu Nation, and XYZ Corp have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit. The plaintiff alleges that as a result he “suffered physical injury, severe and permanent emotional distress, mental anguish, depression, and embarrassment.”

The Zulu Nation, which had disassociated themselves from Bambaataa five years ago, issued a statement concerning the new lawsuit: “Nothing has changed since 2016 when these decades ago accusations first surfaced. This is a personal matter for Afrika Bambaataa and his lawyers to deal with and has absolutely nothing to do with the 10 year long UZN-DOCA mission, programs, and projects which continue in the revolutionary legacy of both The Black Panther Party & The Young Lords Party to ‘Serve The People, Body & Soul.’”

As of yet, there’s been no comment from Bambaataa or his legal team on this new lawsuit.