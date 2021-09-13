Peep The Trailer To Marvel’s ‘Hawkeye’ Series On Disney+

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Disney+ really has a knack for taking overlooked Avengers characters and giving them some real entertaining solo series, and now Hawkeye is next in line to get the solo adventure treatment.

Today Disney dropped the first trailer for the Jeremy Renner starring Hawkeye series in which the man with the bow and arrow is out to look for someone who’s replicating his Ronin days during Infinity War’s “blip” event. Along the way Hawkeye runs into one Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) who too knows a thing or two about bows and arrows and gets taken under the Hawk’s wing for training and possibly becoming the next Hawkeye in the MCU. We thought he was training his daughter to take up that mantle?

The Christmas-themed series is set to debut on Disney+ this Thanksgiving (November 24) and though we’re not exactly the biggest Hawkeye fans (no shots), we’ll definitely be tuning into the show as we just can’t get enough of anything MCU related. Just saying.

Check out the trailer to Hawkeye below and let us know if you’ll be catching it when it drops at the end of November.