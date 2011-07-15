CLOSE
Evelyn Lozada Hosts Surprise Birthday Party For Lil Kim [Photos/Video]

Lil Kim kicked off her birthday this week with a surprise bash at the hands of Basketball Wife Evelyn Lozada.

As previously reported Kim not only celebrated the occasion but a nearly 20 year long rap career.

On Wednesday she was spotted at Santos” Miami where she partied with Evelyn, NFL star Bryant Mckinnie and her assistant Noel Perez.

A bevy of Kim’s friends and family were also in the building.

Check out pics and video of the occasion courtesy of the Lil Kim fan club.

