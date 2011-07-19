Foxy Brown Poses For New Photoshoot [Photos]

Foxy Brown Poses For Photoshoot

Foxy Brown recently gave an interview to The NY Post where she revealed how she triumphed over “mooning” charges and mentioned a potential $2 million offer from Playboy.

While she’s received speculation for the rumored Playboy offer, Brown says she’s a changed woman—engaged to be married and a Christian.

“The Foxy character and Inga Marchand are two different people,” she tells The Post.“My fiancé calls me Inga. No one around me calls me Foxy. I go to church every Sunday. I go to Bible study every Friday night. I’m saved.”

She adds,

“The mooning thing bothered me more than anything else in the past — because I’m a lady. I’m cut from a different cloth,” she says. “I would never moon someone. I was raised in a good family.”

In addition to the interview, Foxy posed for a new photoshoot showing off her trimmed down physique.

Check out the latest looks of Foxy Brown below.

