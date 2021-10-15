Word Bruv?: Drake Says He & Adele Are Besties Because Of Course

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Adele finally dropped a new single and the 6 God approves. While giving the British singer her props for “Easy on Me,” he also had to mention that he and the fellow Grammy Awards stacker are best friends.

Because of course they are.

“Easy On Me” is Adele’s first new single in six years. Drake took to his Instagram to congratulate Adele on the new tune. “One of my best friends in the world just dropped a single,” said Champagne Papi, along with a smile and heart emojis and a “WOIIIIIII” so you know it’s real.

Should Adele’s boyfriend, NBA superagent Rich Paul, have to be worried? We kid, we kid.

Dedicated Drake fans know him and Adele have been buddies for years.

Adele’s new album, 30, is due out November 19. Listen and peep the video to “Easy On Me” below.