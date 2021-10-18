Mac Miller “San Francisco,” Curren$y “The World Is Ours” & More | Daily Visuals 10.18.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than three years since the untimely passing of the beloved Mac Miller, but last Friday not only were his fans elated that his 2014 mixtape, Faces, finally made it onto streaming services, they also got some new posthumous visuals to accompany the release.

For the visuals to “San Francisco” Mac Miller’s team put out some never-before-seen footage of Mac simply staring into the camera and rapping along to the song while digital enhancements make the visual both enticing and entertaining. Not gonna lie, it was tough to watch Mac living and breathing again knowing he’s gone. Rest in peace, Mac.

Curren$y meanwhile keeps his affinity for fancy automobiles front and center (as always) and in his latest clip to “The World Is Ours” Spitta gets familiar with some sports cars that’ll go 0 to 60 in seconds before taking to the studio to lay down some verses.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Vado, Nellz and SNS, 22GZ featuring SPMB Bills, and more.

MAC MILLER – “SAN FRANCISCO”

CURREN$Y – “THE WORLD IS OURS”

VADO, NELLZ & SNS – “GREEN LIGHT”

22GZ FT. SPMB BILLS – “DISSIN”

TRAE THA TRUTH FT. MOXII DOUBLE DEE & JARED ABN – “OFF TOP”

CHINESE KITTY – “LIKE ME”

MUNI LONG FT. ANN MARIE – “NO R&B”