HHW Gaming: ‘NBA 2K22’ Season 2 Celebrates Michael Jordan, Introduces New “Rebirth” Feature

It’s been six weeks since the release of NBA 2K22, and Season 2 is already here.

Wednesday (Oct.20), right on time for the start of the 2021-22 NBA season, NBA 2K22 announced its latest season, “Build Your Empire.” The game’s first season was all about laying the foundation of your MyPlayer’s career, and in the second season, it will be about building your empire in the game.

Season 2 celebrates the GOAT, Michael Jordan, and wants players to “be like Mike” and become the hero while still climbing the ladder of NBA stardom, making a name for yourself in The City, or building your dream team. At the same time, Season 2 also introduces a new level 40 reward, new quests, player cards, plenty of seasonal updates to The City plus the Cancha Del Mar, and, of course, new music.

In Season 2, all eyes are on you while you embark on your quest to become a GOAT like Jordan. Players will get new rewards on their quest to reach level 40 and unlock the grand prize, the lightning-fast go-kart. Players will also be able to redeem a Breast Cancer Awareness shirt at Level 1. Pink Ribbon Day is October 22, the same day as the launch of Season 2. Players who grind it out and reach the final tier will also be rewarded with the Skeleton Mascot outfit along with your new wheels.

To gain experience, players can partake in activities like heading to the gym within the City or on the Cancha Del Mar. You can also complete quests to gain XP. Speaking of quests, Season 2 features brand new ones for players to embark on. Rebirth, a new feature, makes its debut in Season 2 and will allow players on next-gen to jump to a 90 overall or kip 10 pre-completed MyPOINTS levels on current-gen, but you must earn the Rebirth reward first.

Next-gen NBA 2K22 players can embark on the quest by visiting the ATM by the NBA Store and Club 2K before competing in ten 3v3 or ten 2v2 City games with a 90 overall rating or higher to unlock Rebirth. Those playing the current-gen version of NBA 2K22 players will need to complete ten 3v3 games once they reach a 90 overall rating to earn Rebirth.

Once you accomplish the feat, players can choose between a standard save file or a Rebirth save file when creating a new MyPLAYER, and have the ability to create more than one Rebirth save file. A Rebirth save will allow players to earn new rewards like badges and much more.

Season 2 will also see The City and the Cancha Del Mar undergo a seasonal change and get a little spooky as well, being that Halloween is right around the corner.

2K also announced new music coming to the game from these Colombia artists:

“Prada” by 24kGoldn ft. Lil Tecca “MIA” by SSGKobe “Pocket Rocket” by Cochise “family ties” by Baby Keem ft. Kendrick Lamar “STAY” by The Kid LAROI ft. Justin Bieber “Story Time” by Fivio Foreign “THATS WHAT I WANT” by Lil Nas X “Black Hearted” by Polo G “Love Letter” by Scorey “Harmony” by 347aidan “One Punch” by Aries “JUGGERNAUT” by Tyler, the Creator ft. Lil Uzi Vert & Pharrell Williams

There is plenty of other updates coming with Season 2. You can head here to read the full Courtside Report.

Photos: Visual Concepts / NBA 2K22 Season 2 ‘Build Your Empire’