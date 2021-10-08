New Michael Jordan Film Focuses On His Trip To London In The 80’s

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been more than two decades since Michael Jordan retired from the game of basketball and still we can’t get enough of him whether it be through his classic sneaker silhouettes or videos of his greatness.

While we know what Air Jordan did for the game in the United States in the 80’s and 90’s, many don’t know just how he impacted the culture out in London in the mid 80’s. Looking to put people on to the little known story, Nike teamed with director Sekou Abineri, to create a short film detailing a young Michael Jordan’s influence on Brixton Topcats when he went to visit and train with them out in the UK.

Though he wasn’t the 6-time NBA Champion/GOAT at the time, he was still the biggest NBA star to ever head out there and lend his insight and knowledge to the Black community across the pond who faced discrimination and prejudice as if it was America.

The short film focusing on the “Black British experience, through the eyes of Jimmy Rogers’ South London basketball team.“Informally dubbed ‘The Bishop of Brixton’ by locals, Jimmy’s tireless commitment to his community mirrors Brixton’s wider radical history of protest and uprisings against racism, police intervention and political exclusion, and the DIY spirit in Black British culture,” Nike explains. “Now a new generation, still inspired by Jimmy’s community work, are uncovering new forms of excellence.”

Michael’s legacy truly has been felt across the seas, man.

Check out Sekou Abineri and Nike’s Flight of Defiance below and let us know your thoughts on the film.