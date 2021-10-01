Michael Jordan & Jordan Brand Donate $1 Million To Organizations Fighting Racism

The greatest baller of all time has made good on his promise to help eradicate racism. Michael Jordan and the Jordan Brand have donated 1 million dollars to organizations putting in the work.
Nike has announced that the GOAT is a man of his word when it comes to uplifting the Black community. In the aftermath of the deaths of George Floyd and countless others MJ pledged to donate $100 million over the next 10 years to organizations dedicated to ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education. Their first phase is now in the books.
This week he and his company have finalized community grants to 18 grassroots organizations totaling $1 million dollars. “Action over words is the foundation of our Black Community Commitment,” says Michael Jordan. “These 18 organizations put action over words every day to make their communities a better place. Each of these groups has demonstrated the courage to make a difference at the local level and I could not be more proud to support the work they are doing.”
Craig Williams, President of Jordan Brand, also detailed their enthusiasm regarding their efforts in an official press release. “We are thrilled to not only stand behind them, but based on the volume of applications received, we look forward to continuing to offer this program each year in support of local grassroots efforts that create real, meaningful change for people and communities.”
You can find the list of the selected organizations below:
Hollaback! New York, New York
Love Now Media Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
RE-Center Race & Equity in Education Hartford, Connecticut
The Billie Holiday Theatre Brooklyn, New York
Community Foundation of Greater Flint Flint, Michigan
Courageous Conversation Global Foundation Las Vegas, Nevada
1Hood Media Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
1619 Freedom School Cedar Falls, Iowa
Good Call Brooklyn, New York
Communities United for Restorative Youth Justice Oakland, California
Middle Georgia Access to Justice Council Macon, Georgia
Alliance for Higher Education in Prison Los Angeles, California
Youth Design Center Brooklyn, New York
Our Village United Atlanta, Georgia
Mortar Cincinnati Cincinnati, Ohio
Revolution Workshop Chicago, Illinois
Oakland Black Business Fund Oakland, California
City Startup Labs Charlotte, North Carolina
You can find more information on Michael Jordan and Jordan Brand’s fight to end systemic racism here.
Photo: Jordan Brand