Meek Mill ft. Giggs “Northside Southside,” Mount Westmore “Big Subwoofer” & More | Daily Visuals 10.20.21

It’s been a week and change since Meek Mill dropped his latest album, Expensive Pain, but in that time the man has managed to release quite a few visuals off his fifth project and doesn’t seem to be slowing down.

Going to London to link up with Giggs for the visuals to “Northside Southside,” Meek and G stroll through the streets of Peckham for the first time in his life now that his legal issues are behind him. We hope he doesn’t come back with a British accent like many Americans tend to do when visiting out there.

Out on the West Coast of the US, Hip-Hop legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 and Too $hort link up to create Mount Westmore and for their clip to “Big Subwoofer” take an interstellar trip to “Snoopiter” to get turnt with aliens and blue women. Of course the women are blue.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie featuring Capella Grey,

Kid Capri, and more.

MEEK MILL FT. GIGGS – “NORTHSIDE SOUTHSIDE”

MOUNT WESTMORE – “BIG SUBWOOFER”

A BOOGIE WIT DA HOODIE & CAPELLA GREY – “BESTIE”

TIWA SAVAGE FT. BRANDY – “SOMEBODY’S SON”

KID CAPRI – “SLAP KEY”

JAXXON D. SILVA – “HEART THROB”