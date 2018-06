Young Buck – “I’m Done With Ya’ll”

Buck Marley ain’t missed a beat on the music. Fif take yo foot off the man neck. You’ll get paid regardless but he stay dropping the hottest Isht from “G-Unit” label. It will make $$ so it will make Sense.

B.O.M.B.S. (Back On My Buck Isht) Vol. 3 coming soon.

