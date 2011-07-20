Andre 3000 Not Playing Jimi Hendrix, Biopic Shot Down By Estate [Photos]

Jimi Hendrix’s Estate Quashes Biopic Rumours

Andre 3000’s dream of playing Jimi Hendrix in a biopic may not come to life.

Despite rumors, Jimi Hendrix’s estate has put an end to the speculation of a Jimi Hendrix movie starring Andre 3000.

Reports state that:

The estate of Jimi Hendrix has responded to rumours of a biopic being completed but confirm they are working on releasing more documentary footage. Experience Hendrix, the group that administers the posthumous affairs of guitar icon Jimi Hendrix, have sent out a press release responding to media reports that a feature-length biopic of the man is nearing production. Experience Hendrix say they have “made it known many times in the past that no such film, were it to include original music or copyrights created by Jimi Hendrix, can be undertaken without its full participation.”

To put the statement into Hip-Hop terms, a Jimi Hendrix biopic ain’t going down…unless Jimi Hendrix’s estate says so.

Sorry, Three Stacks…but you could always give the people what they want and make a solo album.

Check out some of Andre’s most eclectic looks below.

Would he have done Jimi Hendrix justice?

