Dave Chappelle & Joe Rogan Appear At Sold-Out Show In New Orleans

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Dave Chappelle is having a moment, but it isn’t the victory lap some might have expected considering that he’s just ended his run of specials for Netflix for the foreseeable future. After attracting the ire of the LGBTQ community for his jokes in past specials, most especially The Closer, the veteran comedian performed this week in New Orleans alongside another maligned funnyman in Joe Rogan.

As reported by NOLA.com, Chappelle and Rogan performed Thursday (October 28) at the Smoothie King Center and the Washington, D.C. native boasted of being on the “canceled” list while shattering attendance records. According to the outlet, Chappelle and Rogan’s spot date did indeed break records after selling the most tickets for a single event ever at the venue.

Like other appearances Chappelle has made over the years, cell phones were locked away and there were other measures to keep what was said inside the venue under wraps. The account of the performance from NOLA.com gave nods to all of the other comedians who performed, including Donnell Rawlins, a former cast member of Chappelle’s smash Comedy Central hit, Chappelle’s Show.

Rogan went on before Chappelle and leaned into his usual bits pushing the lines of free thought and decency as he’s known to do on his eponymously named and wildly popular podcast. Chappelle ended the show and didn’t shy away from all the buzz surrounding his name, even remarking that his wife gave him a firearm for protection but definitely took a dig at the trans community.

At this point, it can be assumed that Chappelle won’t be walking back anything he said, considering he’s already spoken publicly about how the entire fiasco sparked by The Closer has been dogging him for the past few weeks. In the special, Chappelle promised he was done with jokes at the expense of the LGBTQ community. Clearly, he’s still got more to say.

—

Photo: Getty