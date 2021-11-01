Kanye West Holds Halloween Sunday Service With Creepy White Guy

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye West has resumed his popular Sunday Service concerts once again, with the most recent one having an infamous attendee – rock star and alleged sexual abuser Marilyn Manson.

Ye hosted the religious musical event on Halloween Sunday (October 31st), and this time according to TMZ it was made available to viewers on Triller and the Fite TV app at 4 P.M. Eastern time for a fee of $10. The “Father Stretch My Hands” rapper and producer gave the public the heads up via his Instagram page.

As the concert began with Justin Bieber joining the Sunday Service Choir for a rooftop performance of songs from West’s latest album Donda, Manson was seen right up front alongside the choir members. Roddy Ricch also performed, doing “Pure Souls” with the choir. Bieber even recited a poem thanking God for everything in nature. Everyone in attendance was decked out in white, with some opting for hoods and face coverings. At one point, West – who noticeably had his eyebrows shaved off – bowed towards the controversial rocker, their foreheads touching and both men closing their eyes with Bieber joining them.

Manson’s appearance at the Sunday Service concert stoked up some backlash from observers online, given that he’s currently facing a slew of lawsuits charging him with sexual assault including one highly detailed accusation from former girlfriend Evan Rachel Wood.

Manson’s presence marks the second time he’s made a live appearance at a Kanye West event, with the first being on stage with the rapper at his Donda listening event held in Soldier Field in West’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois earlier this year. It’s apparent that West and Manson have formed a real friendship, and that West isn’t too concerned about all of the troubles that are swirling around Manson or the wave of backlash that has come with hanging out with him in this manner.