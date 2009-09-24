Curren$y Opens Up the “Jet Files”

A long time ago, more like a couple of years, before Lil Wayne had a circus of artists that were Young Money, the rapper had a front man that had the potential to move with the self-proclaimed “best rapper alive.”

New Orleans rapper Curren$y is making his presence felt outside of the mixtapes as he has partnered up with Amalgam Digital to release Jet Files which is dropping October 6. The digital release will serve as the prelude to bigger things as he will serve The Grand Scheme of Things some time in 2010.

Coming along for the trip, Spitta has enlisted the help of Ced Hughes, Big Chop Nesby Phips and Whitey as far as producers goes. For those that forgot, he was among the elite that were cast by XXL as one of the top new artists of the year.

The rapper found himself in the ranks of Young Money back in 2005, but made his departure in 2007. Since then he has found success on his own two feet with the release of This Ain’t Not Mixtape and alongside upcoming rapper Wiz Khalifa with the mixtape How Fly which came out during the summer. Aside from these two mixtapes, the rapper has been in go mode with the release of 7 tapes in 2008 alone.

As a part of the Freshman Class of 2009, he has reached out to his fellow classmates such as Wale to throw bars back and forth on wax.

Essentially jumping on the bandwagon, the move to Amalgam has been able to broaden his audience and have given him the ability to deliver his music on a grander outlet.

“Ima smoke a joint for Amalgam Digital. I already had the plane; they fit it with the missiles though.”

On the move, Curren$y has been busy touring this year as he performed at the DunkXchange and at South By Southwest.

Jet Files Tracklist:

01. Dossier (In and Out)

02. Perfect Time

03. On My Way

04. Smoke N Maintain (In and Out)

05. Sleepless in New Orleans

06. Stay Up

07. Tokyo Drift

08. The Seventies

09. The Pledge (In and Out)

10. Burn an Ounce

11. Bring Her Home

12. I’m Just Dope