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Paris Jackson's Relationship With Father Questioned By MJ Stans

Michael Jackson Fans Reacted Very Weirdly To His Daughter, Paris Jackson, Speaking About Her Dad

Published on April 8, 2026
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  • Paris Jackson was interviewed on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Vanities party and asked about the upcoming biopic Michael, starring her cousin Jafaar Jackson as her father, Colman Domingo as her grandfather, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as her grandmother, Katherine Jackson.
  • MJ stans went wild in the comments and claimed that they knew her father better than she did.
Paris Jackson's Relationship With Father Questioned By MJ Stans
Getty Images / Paris Jackson / Michael Jackson

Fanbases are cool, but there are times they can absolutely do too damn much. Case in point, fans of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, acted really weird when speaking to his daughter, Paris Jackson.

So-called fans of Michael Jackson left TikTok users stunned by their comments under a video post from Entertainment Tonight featuring an interview with the “Thriller” crafter’s daughter.

In the video, Paris Jackson was interviewed on the red carpet at the Vanity Fair Vanities party and asked about the upcoming biopic Michael, starring her cousin Jafaar Jackson as her father, Colman Domingo as her grandfather, Joe Jackson, and Nia Long as her grandmother, Katherine Jackson.

Before Entertainment Tonight asked Paris Jackson about her music career, they asked her about the conversation she had with Domingo, who reached out to her, and how she felt about that.

“I really appreciated the sentiment of it, because, you know, there’s lots of miscommunications and things get twisted and all that,” Paris said. “I responded to him probably a couple months ago at this point, I just sent a voice memo telling him I appreciated him as an artist and wishing him and my cousin success, and joy, and happiness.”

She was then asked, “What’s the story she wants out there about your dad ?” She simply replied, “Love and light.”

Michael Jackson’s Fans Think They Know Him Better Than Paris Jackson

That answer wasn’t sufficient for MJ stans, who went wild in the comments and claimed that they knew her father better than she did.

“As much as I have respect for her. She don’t know him when we did. Love her But her insight is minimal,” one comment read.

Another comment read, “She didn’t even know MJ 😂.” While another commenter agreed and added, “She knew her dad for 9 years. We literally known him for 50yrs.”

“Just lived few years with him, other than that no connection with his legacy,” another comment read, while another said, “with all due respect she wasn’t even a thought in the time period this movie is set in.

Unbelievable.

We just hope Paris Jackson pays these people no mind.

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Michael Jackson paris jackson

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