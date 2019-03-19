Paris Jackson Allegedly Refusing Rehab After Reported Suicide Attempt

After TMZ claimed Paris Jackson was rushed to the hospital for an attempted suicide, in which she allegedly slit her wrists, the troubled 20-year-old denied the reports. The gossip site is doubling down on their original account, however, adding that Paris is reportedly refusing rehab.

“Sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … those close to Paris suggested rehab after what law enforcement says was a suicide attempt over the weekend, landing her in the hospital,” the site reports. “We’re told the attempted suicide shows some serious underlying problems … they say Paris is dealing with all sorts of emotional issues as well as substance abuse issues. Our sources say Paris’ team had help ready to spring into action Sunday, but she refused.”

TMZ reported that Michael Jackson‘s only daughter slit her wrists early Saturday, at which point she was supposedly rushed to the hospital and placed on a temporary 5150 hold.

“We’re told she’s been distraught ever since Leaving Neverland began airing. As to why Paris was released just hours after she was hospitalized, our sources say she told the hospital that had admitted her that her lawyers were taking her to UCLA Medical Center, and the hospital let her go with the attorneys, but she never ended up at UCLA,” the site states.

As we mentioned earlier, Paris Jackson responded to TMZ’s article, saying it isn’t facts…

fuck you you fucking liars — Paris-Michael K. J. (@ParisJackson) March 16, 2019

