Paris Jackson Was Hospitalized After Attempted Suicide, Already Back Home

Michael Jackson’s daughter Paris Jackson was hospitalized today (Mar. 16) after reportedly attempting suicide. Fortunately, she has already been released and is under the care of her team.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell us police and EMS responded to Paris’ LA home at 7:30 AM. We’re told Michael Jackson’s only daughter slit her wrists. Our sources say she was transported to a hospital and placed on 5150 hold. She’s currently in stable condition.

Sources with knowledge tell us Paris did this in direct response to the allegations made against her father in “Leaving Neverland” — a documentary in which Wade Robson and James Safechuck accuse MJ of molesting them as children.

As we reported … Paris was standing firm behind her dad and maintaining his innocence, even though she hadn’t seen the doc yet. We’re told the Jackson kids have been in turmoil over the renewed allegations … and that they feel the doc was one-sided and unfair.

Paris has been battling depression for years and previously attempted suicide back in 2013.

Get well soon, Paris.

—

Photo: Getty