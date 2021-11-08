Kanye West aka Ye Rumored To Be Dating Model Vinetria

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

With rumors that Kim Kardashian is now creeping around Staten Island with SNL star Pete Davidson, Ye seems motivated to move on in his love life and has apparently found himself a new flame and she’s pretty famous as well.

Page Six is reporting that the artist formerly known as Kanye West is boo’d up with model Vinetria even though he still refers to Kim Kardashian as his “wife” as their divorce is still not official. At least that’s what he says.

According to the report Kanye and Vinetria have been “hooking up” for a while now they were even in Miami when Ye was in town doing his now-infamous Drink Champs interview. 22 years his junior, Vinetria, 22, accompanied Kanye, 44, to his Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis this past weekend.

“The pair were photographed courtside as they enjoyed the game together, as seen in pics and videos shared to social media. It’s likely Vinetria will also attend his next Sunday Service.”

The pair is going public on the heels of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s relationship seemingly getting serious as Kim’s been spending so much time in Staten Island as of late that kids are beginning to think she’s a member of the Wu-Tang Clan. She’s not though.

This marks the second model that West has allegedly dated since his divorce became public as it was rumored that he and Irina Shayk were seeing each other for a second though her reps maintain that they were just friends.

Should be interesting to see how this new relationship goes because judging from his Drink Champs interview, Ye still seems to be a bit out there and all over the place. Just sayin.’