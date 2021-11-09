Stevie J Files For Divorce From Faith Evans After Three Years Of Marriage

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Three years after surprising the Hip-Hop world with a surprising marriage announcement, Stevie J and Faith Evans are heading for divorce court.

TMZ is reporting that “Stebee” filed for divorce yesterday (November 8) at the Los Angeles County Superior Court after three years of wedded and sometimes turbulent bliss. After getting hitched in a private ceremony in their hotel room back in 2018, the couple went through many ups and downs including claims of domestic violence in which Faith Evans was arrested for putting paws on Stevie in 2020. Luckily for her the case was dismissed as Stevie refused to cooperate in the case.

Looking to show and prove his love for the “Love Like This” singer, Stevie even got a tattoo of Evan’s face on his abdomen, hence, dooming the marriage once and for all. Everyone knows not to get their partner’s name or face tatted on their person unless they want to curse their relationship. Never fails.

This will be “Stebee”‘s first divorce and Faith’s second. The divorce comes a few months after “Stebee” was accused of cheating on Faith with his “famous” ex-girlfriend, Joseline Hernandez. Y’all just know Joseline somewhere looking at her freshly manicured nails and waiting for Stevie to walk in through her door.

No word on whether there’s a prenuptial agreement between the two, so it will be interesting to see how the rest of the divorce plays out, but one things for sure, Stevie’s gonna need some money to remove that massive Faith tattoo off his person because that ain’t gonna be cheap.