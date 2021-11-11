Crisis Averted: Kanye West & Soulja Boy Squash Their Tofu Beef

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Of all the controversial comments made by Kanye West during his Drink Champs interview, explaining why he took Soulja Boy off his Donda album was the most understandable (no shots).

After Soulja took to social media to have another meltdown about the situation and calling out Kanye for his actions, it seems like the two have finally squashed their differences as Ye seems to have admitted fault in the matter. Sharing a screen shot of the texts he got from Kanye, Soulja Boy seems to have been somewhat vindicated as Ye wrote “Love you bro,” followed by “I should have told you I wasn’t gonna use the verse.”

Soulja responded with “Love you too bro. That’s all I wanted.”

All’s well that ends well. Doesn’t exactly help that Soulja gloated about being the “first rapper to get an apology from Kanye West,” but truth is truth at this point.

While we weren’t exactly concerned about the ramifications that a Soulja Boy and Kanye West beef would have on the culture, we’re glad to see the two men officially squash their differences ASAP. How things between Kanye and Talib Kweli, Big Sean, and Just Blaze play out remains to be seen though we feel it will be much ado about nothing.

Now we patiently await Drake’s response to Kanye’s olive branch that was extended a few days ago.