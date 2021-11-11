HHW Gaming: Spider-Man FINALLY Links Up With Earth’s Mightiest Heroes In ‘Marvel’s Avengers’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, the web-slinger arrives in Crystal Dynamic’s Marvel’s Avengers.

We knew for a long time that Spider-Man was coming to Marvel’s Avengers as a PlayStation exclusive, but we had no idea exactly how he would translate into the game. That was until Thursday (Nov.11) when IGN exclusively revealed the trailer for Spider-Man’s upcoming “Hero Event” titled With Great Power.

Unfortunately, the trailer doesn’t show any gameplay, but we get a pretty decent idea of how Spider-Man will play in Crystal Dyanmic’s take on the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. Like other games revolving around the Spidey, his complete acrobatic skill set will be available, including web-slinging and wall climbing, plus his good ole Spidey-Sense.

When Spider-Man finally arrives on November 30, he will become the 9th playable character following the exceptional Black Panther: War For Wakanda update that brought King T’Challa into the video game.

Marvel’s Avengers is slowly taking shape and becoming the game Crystal Dynamics hoped it would be at launch. We are intrigued to see how Spider-Man will add a different dynamic to the game. So go ahead, PlayStation owners, step into the Spider-Man: With Great Power below.

—

Photo: Crystal Dynamics / Marvel’s Avengers: Spider-Man With Great Power Hero Event