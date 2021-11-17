HHW Gaming: Razer Announces New Gaming Accessories For PlayStation 5

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Finally, PlayStation 5 owners get some new accessories from Razer.

Xbox Series X owners have been enjoying the Kaira, Kaira Pro headset for some time now. Finally, the company’s exceptional Kaira headsets are coming to the PlayStation 5. Announced on Tuesday (Nov.16), PlayStation owners can now scoop up both headset models that promise to enhance your gaming experience.

The Kaira Pro model ($199.99) is the higher-end version that offers a more premium gaming experience. The Kaira Pro is Razer’s first wireless headset made for the PlayStation 5 and is powered by Razer’s HyperSense technology, which Razer describes as an “intelligent haptics technology that delivers rich, lifelike touch sensory feedback based on audio cues,” allowing players to submerge themselves in their senses and gameplay.

Razer HyperSense for touch-sensory feedback and heightened immersion

Razer TriForce Titanium 50mm Drivers for high-end audio performance

Detachable Razer HyperClear Supercardioid Mic for powerful, lifelike audio

Razer SmartSwitch to toggle between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

Powered by Razer Chroma RGB, customizable via the Razer Chroma RGB Mobile App

Also announced was the Kaira Dual Wireless Headset model ($99). It features SmartSwitch allowing it the ability to switch seamlessly between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth devices. Its core features are listed below:

Razer TriForce 50mm Drivers for high-end audio performance

Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic for enhanced vocal clarity

Razer™ SmartSwitch to toggle between 2.4 GHz and Bluetooth

And finally, Razer also announced a Quick Charging Stand for the PS5’s exceptional DualSense Controller. This was another accessory Xbox Series X owners have been enjoying for some time now, and it comes in three colors to match the three silhouettes of the DualSense controller. Razer states the Quick Charging Stand will get back in the game quickly, helping you achieve a full charge in under 3 hours.

As of right now, the Kaira Pro model is sold out, but keep checking Razer’s website for restocks. The Kaira and Quick Charging Stand are still available, so move quickly before those items sell out.

