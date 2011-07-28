Meet Bishop Eddie Long’s 5th Accuser Cetino Kemp [Video] [Photos]

AtlantaFOX 5 has uncovered that there was a fifth accuser in the Bishop Eddie Long sexual misconduct case.

He never filed a lawsuit and his name was kept a secret, but Centino Kemp’s allegations of sexual misconduct against Bishop Long has exposed him to the recent settlement negotiations.

The well-known sex scandal involving Bishop Eddie Long, began when four young men, all former members of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church, filed suit accusing the bishop of lavishing money, trips and gifts on the young adults, while having sexual contact with them.

The case was finally settled in secret back in May, but now we have learned that Centino Kemp came forward with similar allegations of sexual misconduct against Bishop Long.

According to various social media posts, Centino Kemp is 22 years old, single, tattooed, and always sporting different looks. He tweets openly of gay rights, and dreams of taking the recording world by storm.

One source says Centino Kemp, who was raised in the Bahamas, met Bishop Eddie Long years ago during a visit to New Birth while he was a teenage student in a Florida college.

The relationship meant enough for him to tattoo Eddie Long’s name on his wrist, followed by the words, “Never a Mistake, Always a Lesson.”

Peep the video below for the full exclusive report from FOX 5 Atlanta

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »