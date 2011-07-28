Big Sean Speaks On Game’s Diss On “Otis,” The Kanye & Consequence Beef, And Drake Biting His Style [Video]

Big Sean joined the Breakfast Club to speak on recent shots taken at the G.O.O.D. music family and his future projects.

Although Sean said he has Ye’s back, with Consequence lashing out at G.O.O.D. and ‘Ye, the Detroit, Michigan native explains that he’s steering clear of the drama.

“Kanye, that situation with him and Consequence, that’s way personal. That’s not a random dude dissing. That was somebody who was part of the fam, was all in the fam together and then they had their problems.”

However, he was quick to clarify, stating that G.O.O.D. music is family, and he will always have his label mates backs.

“We all got each other’s back,” he continued. “It’s really a family business. There’s been times when we got into real arguments about like, ‘Man, this ain’t right, this ain’t family!’ There have been times where people have really crossed the line, it’s been times where we had to really check one another. But he’s respectful, just like family is.”

As for Game’s latest diss “Uncle Otis” that took shots at him and Jay-Z, the “My Last” rapper shrugged it off. “I didn’t even take it as a diss. I took it as him doing what he do. Don’t he got an album that’s about to come out?”

Peep the full interview below to hear Sean talk about beefs, why Charlemagne is making Sean drink muscle milk, and more.