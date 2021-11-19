L.A. Emerging Artist Blxst Delivers An Intimate Performance For Flight Club Fridays [Video]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Grail supplier Flight Club is teaming up with some of your favorite artists for some dope performances for a good cause for its annual Flight Club Fridays series.

Friday (Nov .18), Flight Club Fridays returned, and this time they linked up with emerging L.A. artists Blxst for an intimate set at Flight Club Los Angeles. Fresh off his sold-out ‘No Love Lost’ tour, BLXST delivered performances of fan favorites “Forever Humble” and “Wrong or Wright.”

Flight Club Fridays go down once a month until December and highlight up-and-coming regionally known artists where Flight Club stores are located. Blxst follows other performances from Audrey Nuna, Benny the Butcher, and Joyce Wrice. Up next is emerging dance hall singer Shenseea who will surely deliver us a performance that will tantalize our senses from the Flight Club location in Florida that will close out the year.

We mentioned this series delivers not only great performances but also supports great causes. Flight Club is keeping its charitable energy going by partnering with some amazing charitable organizations. Flight Club has already donated a total of $40K to Black Girls Code and summaeverythang, with a total of $60K to be given away by the end of the year.

We love to hear it.

Photo: Flight Club / BLXST For Flight Club Fridays