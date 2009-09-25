Rick Ross Ordered To Pay Child Support

Rick Ross is undoubtedly having a tough year especially when it comes to his pockets. As previously reported he had $60,000 worth of jewelry and a laptop stolen by groupies after performing a concert in Tennessee back in June. Now his baby momma and virtually arch-enemy, Tia Kemp, is getting what she’s asked for all along, money.

A federal judge ordered Ross real name, William Roberts, to pay Tia Kemp child support for their son William Roberts III. Tia has made it no secret that she hasn’t received a dime from Ross and been adamant about her hate for her former lover. She’s even gone so far to team up with his latest rival, 50 Cent for a barrage of interviews discrediting his name.

The woman scorned is taking things to a new level however with her latest collabo with the rapper. She’s attacking the bawse’s ego and appearing on two covers of Smooth Magazine with 50, posing with her best…ahem, features in his face. Inside the magazine will be a feature on Kemp by Cent, who worked as guest editor on the project.

Despite being hit with baby momma payments, legal fees and a battered ego, Ross can still look forward to an upcoming album with his Dade County super-group, Triple C’s. Triple C’s, comprised of Gunplay, Torch, Young Breed and the Bawse himself is set to release their debut album, Custom & Cars & Cycles. The album is spearheaded by their first single “Go” featuring Birdman and promises to be filled with hood records and ladies’ anthems. Also featured on the project are Jeezy, Akon, Mack 10 and Bun B.