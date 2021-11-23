Loopy Farrell & Benny The Butcher “Back Door,” Bryson Tiller ft. Justin Bieber & Poo Bear “Lonely Christmas” & More | Daily Visuals 11.23.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We were not playing when we say Benny The Butcher will get that bag no matter where it’s to be found and if that means guest appearances with rappers you’re not familiar with, then that bag will be secured.

Once again proving our point, the lyrical beast out of Buffalo links up with Loopy Farrel for the visuals to “Back Door” where the two post up on the block dripping in ice and counting stacks knowing that anyone who tries them will end up outlined in chalk. Respect.

Bryson Tiller meanwhile gets creative with it and for his clip to the Justin Bieber and Poo Bear assisted “Lonely Christmas” gets the Gumby treatment and uses clay animation to entertain the eye while getting smooth for the ears.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Belly, Sauce Walka, and more.

LOOPY FARRELL & BENNY THE BUTCHER – “BACK DOOR”

BRYSON TILLER FT. JUSTIN BIEBER & POO BEAR – “LONELY CHRISTMAS”

BELLY – “FLOWERS”

SAUCE WALKA – “BLACK BIDNEZZ”

RICH DUNK – “REMEMBER”

BABY TATE – “DUNGAREES”

ESSII FT. COI LERAY – “BROWN EYES”

RICO NASTY FT. FLO MILLI – “MONEY”