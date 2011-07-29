B.o.B Joins AKOO Clothing Brand Ambassador Program

Music Superstar B.o.B Joins The AKOO Clothing Brand Ambassador Program

B.o.B is the new face of T.I.’s brand AKOO Clothing as he joins their Ambassador Program.

B.o.B will be featured in AKOO Clothing’s upcoming fall 2011 national advertising campaign alongside Curtis Granderson of the New York Yankees, Carl Crawford of the Boston Red Sox, and star of the BET hit sitcom, The Game, Hosea Chanchez.

Bobby Ray spoke about being added to the brand, “We want to continue to add new-ness to American music as well as push the envelop in the contemporary men’s fashion landscape.”

“There is something intriguing about a star like B.o.B. He represents a growing group of artists whose natural talent transcends the typical rapper stereotype and urban format. He defines himself on his own terms by effortlessly blending elements from the street, pop culture, his life experiences and cultural perspective.

He creates timeless and relevant music that connects with a broad range of people. Similarly, AKOO Clothing creates contemporary and relevant fashion for all types of guys” states Jeff Belizaire, Marketing Director of AKOO Clothing.