Drake Performs At OVO Fest 2011, Says Stevie Wonder Is On His New Album [Video]

Drake Performs At OVO Festival, Working With Stevie Wonder

Drake’s second annual October’s Very Own Festival brought out a number of celebrities including Lil Wayne, Nas and even soul legend Stevie Wonder.

As previously reported Rick Ross and singer The Weekend were announced as headliners for the recurring fest that took place July 31 at Toronto’s Molson Canadian Amphitheatre.

In addition to Ross and The Weeknd, Drizzy brought out J. Cole who helped him perform their hit “In The Morning” and hit the stage with Stevie Wonder who performed “Sir Duke”,” I Wish, My Cheri Amour”, “Ribbons In The Sky” and “Signed, Sealed, Delivered.”

After leaving the stage Drizzy confirmed to Much Music that soul singer would appear on his Take Care album due in stores October 24.

“Stevie Wonder is a very close friend of mine. I’m honored to call him a friend, someone who embraced me very early in this music business,” he said. “This is an exclusive right here, because it’s MuchMusic, and we’re Canadian: Stevie Wonder is actually on Take Care.”

He adds,