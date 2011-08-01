J. Cole Releasing Weekly Music Series “Any Given Sunday”, Drops New EP [Download Link]

J. Cole “Any Given Sunday”

J. Cole has released the first project from his “Any Given Sunday” music series, new music that the Roc Nation rapper plans to drop every Sunday leading up to his Cole World: The Sideline Story album.

As previously reported Cole canceled a scheduled mixtape and decided on the weekly new music series.

The first release is a new EP featuring four old songs including “Unabomber” and one new track “Like A Star” that he says was originally supposed to make his sophomore album.

Check out the cover and a description from Cole of the tracks below.