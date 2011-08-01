J. Cole Releasing Weekly Music Series “Any Given Sunday”, Drops New EP [Download Link]

J. Cole “Any Given Sunday”
J. Cole has released the first project from his “Any Given Sunday” music series, new music that the Roc Nation rapper plans to drop every Sunday leading up to his Cole World: The Sideline Story album.
As previously reported Cole canceled a scheduled mixtape and decided on the weekly new music series.
The first release is a new EP featuring four old songs including “Unabomber” and one new track “Like A Star” that he says was originally supposed to make his sophomore album.
Check out the cover and a description from Cole of the tracks below.
1. Like A Star- Was saving this for the 2nd album. Due to some other Shyte beyond my control, I’ma let this out now.
2. Knock On Wood- One of my fav. freestyles. OG Dreamvillains gotta be reminded, new fans gotta get put on.
3. Pity- Brand new J. Cole, Omen, Voli. Produced by Voli @volitheentity
4. How High- at one point this was guaranteed to go on The Sideline Story.
5. Unabomber- Just heard this today for the first time in a longgg time. Love these raps.
Every Sunday til the album drops I’ll be back with something. Maybe just 1 song, maybe a video, depending on how I’m feeling.
September 27! We almost there. Until then…