Trey Songz Under Investigation For Alleged Sexual Assault In Las Vegas

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Trey Songz is under investigation for an alleged sexual assault in Las Vegas. The specifics are cloudy, for now, but it supposedly went down at The Cosmopolitan sometime this past weekend.

The crooner was in town celebrating his birthday.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is currently looking into claims of a sexual assault incident at The Cosmopolitan. It’s unclear what day the alleged assault happened, but we’re told the report was made to the police on Sunday. Our sources say at this time, Trey is cooperating with the investigation … no arrests have been made.

According to a source at the Cosmopolitan, after celebrating his born day with a performance at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday (Nov. 27), Trigga and his entourage brought a group of women back to the hotel, and that’s where things went left.

Let’s see how the cards shake out on this one, shall we?

Trey Songz stays wrapped in the struggle—for example, late last year he was arrested at an NFL game for allegedly putting his paws on a cop, and then there’s the whole spitting in mouths thing.