Jay-Z, Kanye West Reportedly Feuding Over “Watch The Throne” Tour Specifics

Jay-Z, Kanye Feuding Behind The Scenes

Jay-Z and Kanye West, whose highly anticipated album hits the net via iTunes August 8, are feuding behind the scenes over specifics of the duo’s album tour according to sources for the New York Post’s Page Six.

According to the report the duo is at ends over production costs with ‘Ye pushing for “next level” shows that would cost nearly half a billion.

On the other hand, Jigga, who already has a bulkier advance from LiveNation that he has to pay back, wants something more cost efficient.

“Jay-Z can’t deal with Kanye,” an insider told Page Six. “Jay is a stone-cold businessman. He wants to recoup all of his money from Live Nation. But Kanye wants to upstage rock stars with a blowout show. He doesn’t care about costs. He has a lot less to gain from the shows.”

The animosity may have already become evident as the duo performed separately alongside Jeezy at the Highline Ballroom on Monday (July 25).

“We were expecting them to come out together to perform a track from the album,” a source said. “They didn’t even go out together after the show.”

The Throne, as they are collectively called, is scheduled to perform at an listening party tonight at The Rose Planetarium in Central Park.

“Jay-Z is fed up with West’s antics,” another source said. “He doesn’t even want to be around him.”

West is expected to agree to the terms of the tour next week.