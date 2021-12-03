Cordae ft. Lil Wayne “Sinister,” Troy Ave “Biggest Richest” & More | Daily Visuals 12.3.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

More and more Cordae is garnering the respect of not only his rap peers, but some Hip-Hop OG’s that done been there and done that on another level. Today (Dec. 3) the young’n links up with one of the game’s living legends.

In his latest visuals to “Sinister,” Cordae and Lil Wayne team up to revive the Black Panther party and get the Black community on board as they get ready to set off a revolution at a time when MAGA country is running wild like Hulkamaniacs in the 80’s. We’d totally welcome a new Black Panther party headed by Cordae at this point. Just sayin.’

Back in Brooklyn, Troy Ave continues to ball regardless of album sales and in his clip to “Biggest Richest” flaunts some heavy links and ice on his person while remaining the center of attention for the camera.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Snoop Dogg, Battle Loco & Kokane, Fredo Bang, and more.

CORDAE FT. LIL WAYNE – “SINISTER”

TROY AVE – “BIGGEST RICHEST”

SNOOP DOGG, BATTLE LOCO & KOKANE – “NO SMUT ON MY NAME”

FREDO BANG – “GET BACK”

JACKBOY – “WHAT’S MINE IS YOURS”

MARC 2RAY FT. MC BRAVADO & ALLISON BALLANC – “TRUE CRAFT”

COOTIE FT. BANKROLL FREDDIE – “CRAZY”

FATBOY SSE & OG HOMI – “I CAN’T LOSE”