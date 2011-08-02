RZA Speaks On Kanye Reaching Out To Him For Watch The Throne

Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA has opened up about his contribution to the upcoming Watch the Throne album and revealed how Kanye West waved the Wu flag at him while working in China.
According to RZA, Ye reached out to him while on set of actor Russell Crowe‘s upcoming Man With The Iron Fists film.
In an interview with Rolling Stone, RZA recalled the scenario by saying:
“Kanye asked me to send tracks while they were in Australia,” RZA revealed in an interview. “I just thought I would send some Shyte that would be rugged. I know they can find the poppy, hip-hop places, but I wanted to send them some real edgy Shyte. Apparently they thought they were great – Kanye said, ‘Send some more of that Wu Shyte!’
In the past, when Jay-Z did Best of Both Worlds with R. Kelly, I thought it was a great album but the campaign went south because of personalities. With this project, it’s the best of many worlds. These two guys have a great chemistry and a great relationship. I’m excited.”