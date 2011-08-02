Diddy’s Son Justin Shows Signs Of Being Scouted By Top Notch Colleges For Football [Photos]

Justin Combs is just 16, but he’s already making a name for himself in the sports world.

Justin is the teen son of hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, and is becoming known in the minds of football scouts around the country as a prospect for Division 1 football.

After winning a national honor and securing BCS level scholarship offers, the Iona Prep student’s future looks bright.

He earned Scout.com All-Tournament honors at the New Level 7-on-7 National Championship after a strong performance locking down some of the nation’s top receivers.

However, according to a story from Fox Sports’ Scout.com, tough critics are saying his famous name is the only reason young Justin is getting his break.

Justin isn’t letting them bother him though. Instead, he says he uses those doubts to motivate himself to silence those critics.

“Ever since I was young, my father always told me that people were going to have something to say,” Combs told Scout.com. “At the end of the day, it is all fun and games to try to get you out of your game, but you just have to stay mentally strong and be able to play through it. “You just shut them up with your ability on the field. Just play and your game will speak for itself. That is the way I feel.”

Right now is an exciting time for the young son of Diddy. Illinois gave him offers from two BCS-level programs, and he plans to visit the campus soon.

Other schools include Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State and even UCLA, Arizona State and also Cincinnati have shown interest, but said they’d get back to him.

