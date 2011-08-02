Behind The Scenes Of Beyonce’s Complex Magazine Cover Shoot [Photos]

Behind The Scenes Photos Of Beyonce’s Complex Magazine Cover

Complex Magazine has released behind the scenes photos of their cover shoot featuring Beyoncé Knowles.

As previously reported, Jay-Z’s wife is on the July issue of the mag and in it speaks on her now platinum four album.

In the colorful spread for Complex, we see Bey rocking fur, bathing suits and heels why showing off her rocking figure.

Check out Behind the scenes shots of Beyonce in Complex courtesy of her BeyonceWorld fansite below.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »