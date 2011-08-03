Jay-Z Working With Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club Clothing Line [Photos]

Jay-Z Purchasescs Collaborating With Billionaire Boys Club

Update: Jay-Z did not purchase Billionaire Boys Club as previously reported but confirmed on Twitter that he’s working with the brand.

“Partnering with @4real4rell on BBC” follow him.. (Not “buying” as GQ erroneously reported”

Frequent musical collaborators Jay-Z and Pharrell Williams have reportedly linked up on the fashion tip with Hov acquiring P’s Billionaire Boys Club label.

Jigga’s Rocawear now owns the licensing to manufacture and distribute BBC, according to GQ.com.

The duo will now reportedly work “as a tandem – using Jay-Z’s business prowess and Pharrell’s creativity.”

The exact conditions of the deal have yet to be announced.

Pharrell established the BBC label with partner Nigo in 2005.

Peep Some Of The Ensembles From Pharrell’s Billionaire Boys Club Line From The Past Few Years Clothing Line

