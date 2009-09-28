Lupe Fiasco To Climb Mount Kilimanjaro For Charity

Lupe Fiasco will be climbing Mount Kilimanjaro to raise awareness about the need for clean water worldwide. He won’t be alone, he’ll have Jessica Beil with him, Isabel Lucas and singer and producer Kenna. The organized expedition called Summit on the Summit is set for next January.

The climb for awareness was organized by Kenna. In Ethiopia his father suffered from waterborne diseases as a child.

More celeb participants will be announced in the coming months. In the meantime you can donate to Summit on the Summit or check out their website. We all know water is a basic need. One can live longer without water than one can live without water. Not just any water but clean water and many living in industrialized countries may be as “astonished” as Jessica Beil was to learn over a billion persons worldwide don’t have access to clean water.

According to summitonthesummit.com One dollar provides 100 liters of clean, safe drinking water for 50 days of healthy living.

You can donate directly to the cause at the Untied Nations Foundation website here.

Celebrity endorsements are helpful in bringing awareness to causes and charities but there is no substitute for knowing as much as you can about where your money goes. summitonthesummit.com provides plenty of info for you on themselves and the Untied Nations Foundation.

Props to Lupe for putting and the others for putting themselves out there for a cause they believe in.

Lupe’s not the only one with a heart. Other charitable rappers include Ludacris, Saigon and 50 Cent among others.

Lupe Fiasco will be going on tour with Wale and Jay-Z.