Waka Flocka Flame Guarantees J. Cole On His Next Album

While Waka Flocka and Gucci Mane prepare to drop their new project “Ferrari Boyz,” Flocka has already started preparing for his new album.

In an interview with Hip-Hop DX, Flocka spoke on his sit down with RocNation rapper J.Cole while guaranteeing his appearance on Flocka’s next album.

DX: On J. Cole’s “Cost Me a Lot,” he says you were both backstage at a show and talked about the sociological reasons behind rappers wearing diamond chains, is that something that really happened?

“Yeah that’s my homie. Yeah, he gon’ be on my album. Guaranteed.

Flocka has also teamed up with Tyler the Creator as Interview Magazine took an interesting approach to their feature with Odd Future’s Tyler, The Creator when they allowed Atlanta rapper Waka Flocka join in on the interview to ask Tyler some questions of his own.

“I just wanna state, though, that “Keep It Real” is, like, my favorite Fawkin’ song by you,” Tyler compliment Waka before the interview questions started. “That’s, like, in my top 10 songs ever. That’s my Shyte.”

“So firstly, what do y’all think is so odd about the future?” Waka asked for his first question.

“I think we’re all gonna die pretty soon, and the animals are gonna take over—like ostriches and Shyte,” Tyler answered.