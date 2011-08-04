Jay-Z And Kanye West Confirm New “Watch The Throne” Tour Dates, Several Dates Rescheduled

Jay-Z And Kanye West Confirm New Watch The Throne Tour Dates

Jay-Z and Kanye West have confirmed the new WATCH THE THRONE TOUR schedule amidst an overwhelming response to presale tickets.

The North American tour will now begin on Saturday, October 29th in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena.

All fans who purchase their tickets online will receive a digital copy of the album.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced tour go on sale to the public on Monday, August 8th at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Newly announced shows include stops in Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and New Orleans while a number of dates have been cancelled or rescheduled.

Fans that visit www.LiveNation.com/WatchTheThrone will have access to presale tickets for the newly announced shows on August 5th.

Citi® card members also have access to presale tickets for the newly announced show on August 5th through Citi’s Private Pass® Program.

For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com. Citi® is the official credit card of the WATCH THE THRONE TOUR.

‘THE THRONE’S’ extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime Roc-A-Fella / Def Jam Recordings / Roc Nation album collaboration, WATCH THE THRONE, is also available worldwide exclusively on iTunes on August 8th. WATCH THE THRONE will be available at additional physical and digital retailers on August 12th.

Stay tuned for additional tour news.