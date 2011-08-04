CLOSE
HomeNews

Jay-Z And Kanye West Confirm New “Watch The Throne” Tour Dates, Several Dates Rescheduled

Leave a comment

Jay-Z And Kanye West Confirm New Watch The Throne Tour Dates

Jay-Z and Kanye West have confirmed the new WATCH THE THRONE TOUR schedule amidst an overwhelming response to presale tickets.  

The North American tour will now begin on Saturday, October 29th in Atlanta, GA at the Philips Arena.

All fans who purchase their tickets online will receive a digital copy of the album.

Tickets for the Live Nation produced tour go on sale to the public on Monday, August 8th at Ticketmaster.com and LiveNation.com.

Newly announced shows include stops in Fort Lauderdale, Pittsburgh, Kansas City and New Orleans while a number of dates have been cancelled or rescheduled.

Fans that visit www.LiveNation.com/WatchTheThrone will have access to presale tickets for the newly announced shows on August 5th.

Citi® card members also have access to presale tickets for the newly announced show on August 5th through Citi’s Private Pass® Program.

For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.  Citi® is the official credit card of the WATCH THE THRONE TOUR.

‘THE THRONE’S’ extraordinary once-in-a-lifetime Roc-A-Fella / Def Jam Recordings / Roc Nation album collaboration, WATCH THE THRONE, is also available worldwide exclusively on iTunes on August 8th.  WATCH THE THRONE will be available at additional physical and digital retailers on August 12th.

Stay tuned for additional tour news.

WATCH THE THRONE TOUR (Powered By VoyR)
10/29/11 Atlanta, GA Philips Arena
10/30/11 Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum
11/1/11 Baltimore, MD 1st Mariner Arena
11/2/11 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center
11/3/11 Washington, DC Verizon Center
11/5/11 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center
11/6/11 East Rutherford, NJ Izod Center
11/14/11 Ft. Lauderdale, FL BankAtlantic Center
11/21/11 Boston, MA TD Garden
11/22/11 Montreal, QC Bell Centre
11/23/11 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
11/26/11 Detroit, MI Palace of Auburn Hills
11/27/11 Pittsburgh, PA Consol Energy Center
11/29/11 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
12/1/11 Chicago, IL United Center
12/3/11 New Orleans, LA New Orleans Arena
12/5/11 Houston, TX Toyota Center
12/6/11 Dallas, TX American Airlines Arena
12/9/11 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand Garden Arena
12/10/11 San Jose, CA HP Pavilion
12/12/11 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
12/16/11 Tacoma, WA Tacoma Dome
12/18/11 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

 

Jay-Z & Kanye West - "Otis" , Jay-Z and Kanye Are Now The Throne , Jay-Z And Kanye West "Otis" , Jay-Z and Kanye West The Throne , Kanye , Kanye West , Otis , The Throne , watch the throne , Watch The Throne Otis , Watch The Throne release , Watch The Throne Release Date , Watch The Throne Tickets , Watch The Throne Tour

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Wayne “Good Form,” K. Roosevelt “Feelings Don’t Change” & More | Daily Visuals 11.29.18
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close