The Summas Mine: Which Rapper Has Had The Hottest Summer?

Which Rapper Has Had The Hottest Summer?

Both figuratively and literally, 2011 has been hot this summer.

While heat waves and high temperatures have consistently kept most on the country in 100 degree weather, rappers have been releasing heat, making 2011 one of the most exciting summers in recent memory.

Though the summer isn’t over yet, here at Hip-Hop Wired we pose the question to our readers, Which Rapper Has Had The Hottest Summer?

Check the numbered pages and let us know who you think has been the hottest MC in the summer of 2011.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12Next page »