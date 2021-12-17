Bobby Shmurda ft. Quavo & Rowdy Rebel “Shmoney,” Benny The Butcher “Mr. Pyrex Man” & More | Daily Visuals 12.17.21

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Since getting released from prison, Bobby Shmurda’s been keeping his followers awaiting that next smash hit that’ll take him back to the top of the hood charts and today he continues to look for just that.

Linking up with Quavo and Rowdy Rebel for the visuals to “Shmoney,” Bobby throws him and his crew a wild pool party filled with thick body women who twerk it up so it can rain down dollars. Interestingly enough no one was picking up a single bill.

From New York to Buffalo, Benny The Butcher stays on his grizzly and in his latest clip to “Mr. Pyrex Man” rolls hard with his crew from the studio to the streets to show y’all what’s really hood.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Roddy Rich, Fetty Wap, and more.

BOBBY SHMURDA FT. QUAVO & ROWDY REBEL – “SHMONEY”

BENNY THE BUTCHER – “MR. PYREX MAN”

RODDY RICH – “25 MILLION”

FETTY WAP – “GOT A BAG”

B-REAL FT. TY DOLLA $IGN, BERNER & DAVID THE DUDE – “REAL G”

JUICE WRLD – “BURN”

TIERRA WHACK – “HEAVEN”

YUNG BLEU – “NO, I’M NOT OK”