Jay-Z and Kanye a.k.a. “The Throne” have released a final trailer before the iTunes release of their new album Watch The Throne.

The pair whose tour kicks off October 29 in Atlanta, are giving fans a behind the scenes clip that includes a shot of Jay-Z’s wife dancing and listening to the project in the background.

Watch The Throne will be released digitally on iTunes August 8 before it hits stores August 12.

Check out the trailer below.