Lauryn Hill Sued By Ex-Band Member

Lauryn Hill Labeled Abusive In Lawsuit

A former band member of singer Lauryn Hill has filed a lawsuit claiming that the “Killing Me Softly” singer was verbally abusive toward her musicians during her 2007 European tour.

In the lawsuit filed by Jay Gore, the guitarist claims the former Fugee front woman was unbearable to work with.

According to Gore, Hill “exhibited the type of behavior for which she had gained public notoriety which contributed to a hostile work environment.”

He continued, “After shows, Hill would demand that the musicians and road support personnel attend meetings where she would engage in a person-by-person critique and berating.”

The guitarist also claims in the lawsuit that Hill shorted him pay for his services, to the tune of thousands of dollars.

“At one point, Hill made a statement in front of the tour personnel to the effect that ‘I can’t believe I am paying you fools, you should be paying me’,” Gore added.

Gore is seeking, $20,000 in compensation.