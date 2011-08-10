E-40 Claims “Imitator” Recorded Vocals On New Track “Sugar Daddy”

E-40 Says “Sugar Daddy” Song A Fraud

A supposed new E-40 song titled “Sugar Daddy” hit the net earlier this week and was circulated through on a number of websites, but 40 says the track is totally unauthentic.

The “Tell Me When To Go” rapper revealed that the song is the work of an imposter who is recording music and trying to pass it off as the real deal.

“I just want to let everyone know that’s not me on that song, its an imitator and that Shyte is unofficial,” said 40 Water about the song which features Too Short and Raphael Saddiq.

The Bay area legend is seeking to have the faux track removed.